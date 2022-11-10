Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,613 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of NACCO Industries worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 16.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 4.4 %

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NC stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.92%.

NACCO Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.