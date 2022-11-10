Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,479 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yext were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yext by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Stock Down 2.5 %

YEXT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.45.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

