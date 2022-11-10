Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 677 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $533.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.82 and a 200 day moving average of $477.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

