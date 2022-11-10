Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $788,000 Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.