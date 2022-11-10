Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 62,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

