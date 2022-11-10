Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 59,900.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

