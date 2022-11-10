Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

