Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,268,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.