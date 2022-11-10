Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 233.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 274,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

