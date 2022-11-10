Cowen Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $17.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $14.89 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.70 million and a PE ratio of 212.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

