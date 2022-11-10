CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.93 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

