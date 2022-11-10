Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.81

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.81 and last traded at $159.45, with a volume of 3129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

