Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,950,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $329.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $448.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.