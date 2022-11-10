Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.18 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

