Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $662,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

