DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

