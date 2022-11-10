DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $37.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 5.0 %

DOCN opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.