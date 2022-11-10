Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,438 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

D stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.