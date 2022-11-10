Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a €106.00 ($106.00) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRPRF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

OTC:DRPRF opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

