DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $37,218,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,835,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

