DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $50,341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

