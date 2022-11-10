Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 79,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,412,000 after acquiring an additional 113,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,094 shares of company stock worth $21,662,776 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

