Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.