Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

