Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Entergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Entergy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $12,821,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

