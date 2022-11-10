Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

