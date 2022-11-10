Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EFX opened at $165.12 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

