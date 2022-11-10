Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.83 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

