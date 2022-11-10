Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 85.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.