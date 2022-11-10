Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,589 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

