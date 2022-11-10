First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $264,418,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

