First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

