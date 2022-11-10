First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Solar by 2,394.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

