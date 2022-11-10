Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £141.80 ($163.27).

FLTR stock opened at £113 ($130.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,451.92. The stock has a market cap of £19.87 billion and a PE ratio of -48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 1 year high of £125 ($143.93).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

