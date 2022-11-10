Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fortinet by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,354 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 360.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 685,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 530,380 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $7,898,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

