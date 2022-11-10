Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $212,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

