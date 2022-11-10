FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF in the first quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BUFT stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.