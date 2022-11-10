Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 32.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GL opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,223 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

