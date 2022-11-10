HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

