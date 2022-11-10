Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.74 ($64.74) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.24.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.