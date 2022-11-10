Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 487.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after buying an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,249,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,240,000 after buying an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upped their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.