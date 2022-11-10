Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $239.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $245.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

