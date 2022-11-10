Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,787 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $55,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

