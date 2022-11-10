Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,312 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 10.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:W opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

