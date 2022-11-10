Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.