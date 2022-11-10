Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

