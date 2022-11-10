Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

