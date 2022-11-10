Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 2,774 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

