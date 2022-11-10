Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock valued at $991,919 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

