Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $482,000 Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $31,155,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $38,989,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $24,480,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $12,668,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

